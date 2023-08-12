Miami-Dade commissioner hosting back-to-school event to help students prep for new year

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien is hosting two back-to-school events for her District 2 community this weekend.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien hosted one of two back-to-school events for her District 2 community on Saturday.

The first event began at 10 a.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, located at 7090 NW 22nd Ave in northwest Miami-Dade.

A Local 10 News crew was at the event where volunteers were seen handing out backpacks that were plain, came with different colors, and had funky ones with designs.

Event staff were also giving out free school supplies so students could have everything they need at their desks for the new school year.

Attendees were seen getting their party on and celebrating as students get ready to head back to school.

A food truck was also spotted in the area along with a snow cone station to help cool people off in the hot weather.

Bastien will also host another back-to-school event on Sunday at Oak Grove Park at 10 a.m.

Backpacks and school supplies will be provided to youth while supplies last. To pre-register for Sunday’s event, please call 305-342-0820.

For more information, please contact the Office of Commissioner Marleine Bastien at 305-694-2779 or email District2@miamidade.gov.