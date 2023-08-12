Police search for missing, endangered man last seen in Miramar

According to the Miramar police, Alfonso Atwell, 41, was last seen Friday near Pembroke Road and Acapulco Drive.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a man who they said was reported missing and endangered, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to the Miramar police, Alfonso Atwell, 41, was last seen Friday near Pembroke Road and Acapulco Drive.

Authorities said Atwell was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and khaki pants. He also has a wart above his right eye.

According to detectives, Atwell may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4245 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.