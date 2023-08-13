Dozens of law enforcement vehicles converge on Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A large police presence responded to a Broward County neighborhood overnight.

It was happening in the Fort Lauderdale residential neighborhood of Sunset Park late Saturday night.

Local 10 News cameras were on scene and observed several Davie and Plantation police officers who were part of the massive response. Approximately 30 police vehicles could be seen.

Investigators had K9 officers working the scene, and a police helicopter was hovering above as well.

This was all in regard to a possible police chase and bailout situation.

A vehicle that appeared to have crashed into some bushes could be seen, with the trunk open.

Authorities have not provided any information or said whether they are seeking any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.