BSO warns of scammers pretending to be from agency

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers who are calling people, claiming to be from the BSO Civil Division and asking for money to put an arrest warrant on hold.

“BSO and other law enforcement agencies have seen this scam before,” BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release. “In fact, BSO recently educated the public on this issue when scammers claimed to be BSO employees at the Broward County courthouse. But while the scammer’s tactics may have changed slightly, the advice for the public has not – if you get a call like this, immediately hang up and call law enforcement.”

According to Codd, BSO has been notified about four recent cases in which people have received calls from people claiming to work for the agency’s Civil Division.

Codd said each victim was told they had missed a court date and a warrant had been issued for their arrest.

He said the victims were told they could put the warrant on hold by sending money via an online payment application.

“Adding to the reality of the scam, the scammers used the names of real BSO employees during the calls,” Codd said.

Detectives say it appears the scammers are targeting medical professionals.

According to Codd, BSO employees will never call someone to ask for money or personal information.

Those who receive such a call are encouraged to report it to authorities by calling BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).