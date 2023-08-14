Fort Lauderdale police search for suspect who kidnapped, sexually battered woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery in an incident that happened early Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

It started when the victims, a man and a woman, were in a vehicle in a parking lot along the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue just before 5:20 a.m. According to police, that’s when a man with a gun demanded the man’s property and at some point, got in the driver’s seat with the woman still inside and drove off.

About two hours later, the woman called 911 to say she was alone with the vehicle along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Detectives said the suspect drove the woman around, stopped at an ATM for her to withdraw money from her bank account and sexually battered her.

She would be taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released Saturday afternoon, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with short dreads. He was wearing a green T-shirt with light-colored lettering on the front and back, ripped acid-washed jeans and sneakers with yellow shoestrings. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored bucket hat during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.