Gun-toting, Range Rover-driving trio robs man of pricey jewelry at Miami gas pump

MIAMI – A man was robbed of some very expensive jewelry while pumping gas in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood early Monday morning.

The victim’s shirt was ripped to shreds during the exchange when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Police officers are hoping security footage leads them to the gun-toting suspects.

“We’re thankful that the victim was not injured, but the situation could have ended a whole lot differently,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Miami police got the call shortly after 3 a.m. from a Shell station at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street.

“Three subjects covered with masks jumped out of a dark gray Range Rover, approached him, produced a firearm, and demanded all of his jewelry,” Delva said.

Police said the victim handed over three necklaces and a watch before his attackers took off.

Local 10 News cameras caught officers and detectives talking to the victim while a woman sat in a white Mercedes G-Wagen.

“Whether or not he knew these individuals, or if it was completely isolated incident, we’re just strongly encouraging victims in the community to just be very careful while you’re out, alone, in the middle of the night, pumping gas,” Delva said. “Just be very vigilant and watch your surroundings because you never know who’s out to harm you.”

Police said they are hoping they’ll be able get the plate off of the attacker’s gray Range Rover and track them down.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.