Police: Woman arms herself with knife after being caught burglarizing Miami home

MIAMI – A 46-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after police say she was caught breaking into a home in Miami over the weekend and then armed herself with a knife when she was confronted.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Northwest 35th Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim told police he was in the bathroom on the first floor of his home when he heard a noise in the house.

He then exited the bathroom to find Tausha Haynes, who is homeless, taking items from his house, including liquor bottles and detergent, the report stated.

Miami police said the man asked Haynes what she was doing in his house and she told him that she is the sister of the owner.

When the victim told her he knew she was not the owner’s sister, Haynes grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened the victim with it, authorities said.

Police said the victim alerted two people about the break-in, one of whom was upstairs at the time.

They said one of the victims confronted Haynes in the backyard and was able to take back some of the stolen items, but she also threated him with the knife.

When an officer arrived at the scene, they saw Haynes holding a butcher knife in her right hand and waving it at two victims, the report stated. One of the victims was also holding a knife, but was not making any threatening movements, according to police.

According to the report, the officer ordered both parties to drop the knives and they each complied.

Haynes was arrested on charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and petit theft.