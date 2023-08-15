Boy’s family receives special wheelchair-accessible van from South Florida fitness influencer

A 9-year-old boy received a special surprise Tuesday that will certainly make a difference in his everyday life.

MIAMI – A 9-year-old boy received a special surprise Tuesday that is expected to make a difference in his everyday life.

Nico Herrera was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, which affects his mobility.

On Tuesday, Nico’s family was given a wheelchair-accessible van just in time for the new school year.

“It does come just in time for school so it’s a very great gift,” Nico told Local 10 News.

The donation was a two-year promise by South Florida fitness influencer Shannon Decker.

Decker told Local 10 News that she was moved by Nico’s story and began raising money to improve his quality of life.

“We came together with so many organizations -- so many of my followers on social media donated money and it truly was a group effort,” she said.

Nico’s previous wheelchair was not equipped with a wheelchair ramp and didn’t have enough space, which made it difficult for his power chair to go anywhere outside of his home.

“It’s going to be easier to take him to appointments, to the doctors, and a lot of things he needs,” said Janer Herrera, Nico’s father.

Nico’s loved ones say the much-needed van will also help cut out the costly special transportation the family spends on traveling.

Nico told Local 10 News that he wants his family to go to Tampa for his first trip with his new wheelchair. He also gave thanks to all the people who donated.

“Thank you, everyone,” he said. “I actually love this gift and I can travel anywhere.”