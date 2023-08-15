Miramar police searching for man accused of stealing wallet from victim’s vehicle

Police are searching for a man who they say stole a wallet from someone's car outside of a fitness center in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department is reminding people that wallet thefts can quickly happen without victims noticing, especially if you forget to lock your car doors.

Miramar police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify a man who they say stole a wallet from a victim’s car and then tried to make a large purchase with it at Walgreens last month.

Authorities said the victim’s wallet was stolen from their vehicle just after 5:30 a.m. on July 28 in the parking lot outside of Orangetheory Fitness, located at 12316 Miramar Pkwy.

According to investigators, after stealing the wallet, the thief attempted to use the victim’s credit card at Walgreens in Pembroke Pines to make a purchase of $466.64.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.