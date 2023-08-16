Prisoner with schizophrenia escapes out of hospital in Broward, police say

Jeremiah Garza was on the run on Wednesday in Broward County, according to police.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 32-year-old prisoner — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — was on the run Wednesday in Broward County, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Jeremiah Garza escaped from the South Florida State Hospital overnight wearing a red and black striped shirt, camouflage pants, and a brown coat, according to police.

Police officers asked the public to avoid approaching Garza, who is 5-foot 9-inches tall and doesn’t have a public criminal record with Broward County courts or the Florida Department of Corrections.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: Attached is a current photo of Jeremiah Garza & the clothing he was last seen wearing.



If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact police. https://t.co/hZitXkGrnH pic.twitter.com/SxLP89eqhK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 16, 2023