Dengue cases reported in Miami-Dade, Broward Counties

Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are reporting four new cases of locally acquired dengue, a mosquito-borne illness.

According to a report by the Florida Department of Health, four cases of locally acquired dengue were reported in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties between July 30 and Aug. 5.

According to the report, there have been 10 locally acquired cases so far in 2023; eight in Miami-Dade County and two in Broward County.

There are four different dengue viruses. A person can be infected with each of the four viruses throughout their lifetime.

“Dengue is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and is not normally present in Florida. However, infected travelers can bring the virus back to Florida mosquitoes,” FDOH Broward County wrote in a release.

According to the FDOH, Dengue fever can be painful, but is rarely fatal. Symptoms appear 3-14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito and include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. Gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea may also be present in some cases.

There is no treatment for dengue.

In June, FDOH issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

To stop mosquitoes from living and multiplying around your home, FDOH recommends:

· Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

· Cover your skin with clothing and use mosquito repellent.

· Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out.

To learn more about mosquito prevention, click on this link.