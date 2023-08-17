Father of accused yoga studio thief goes on tirade, grabs photojournalist as daughter leaves jail

The father of a 24-year-old woman accused of stealing from a South Miami yoga studio went on a profanity-laced tirade and grabbed a Local 10 News photojournalist as his daughter bonded out of jail Thursday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Covering her face with papers, Angelina Giambri was not happy to see a Local 10 camera again as she left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday — but her father was even less happy.

Giambri, 24, had just bonded out of TGK after South Miami police accused her of stealing a purse from a yoga studio and then going on a luxury spending spree. Local 10 News was there as she was arrested at her Bay Harbor Islands home Wednesday night.

As Angelina Giambri ran out of jail, her father launched into a profanity-laced tirade against and shoved a Local 10 photojournalist recording his daughter’s exit.

“Stop f---ing filming my f---ing kid,” her father said. “You’re a f---ing criminal.”

But Giambri’s father may have committed a crime of his own as he left the Miami-Dade jail, according to police.

“I just saw the video and that’s an assault,” South Miami police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said Thursday. “All those comments he made are not necessary.”

Those comments included calling the Local 10 photojournalist a “f---ing c---sucker.”

“Put that on the news,” Giambri’s father then exhorted.

Police accused Angelina Giambri of targeting a yoga studio located at 5901 SW 74th St on July 22. Police also allege Giambri is the person seen on security footage making expensive purchases with stolen at Saks Fifth Avenue and Louis Vuitton.

Booking photo (L) of Angelina Giambri, whom police say is seen in surveillance video (R) going on a shopping spree after stealing a purse from a South Miami yoga studio. (MDCR/SMPD)

She’s denied any wrongdoing.

“I wouldn’t do that, I’m not going to screw my life for any designer bulls---,” she told Local 10 News Wednesday night.

Giambri said she had only been to Dadeland Mall once, and it was with her brother.

She is also involved in a nonprofit that helps children who were in the foster care system find employment.

Giambri was booked into TGK early Thursday morning on two counts each of grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card before she bonded out.

Police sources said detectives are investigating her for other cases as well.

“We’re gonna contact the city of Miami (Police Department) to see where they are at in the case of the yoga studio, which would be the same,” Bosch said. “We’re also going to do some other investigations, let’s just say that.”

“So it’s not over with her?” Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe asked.

“Oh, no,” Bosch replied. “It’s not over yet.”

Police said they’re looking at other yoga studios and retail stores to see if there’s evidence of additional crimes.