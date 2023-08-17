‘How dare you’: Miami-Dade porch pirate’s switcheroo act leaves victims furious

Police are searching for a package thief who appears to believe she has beaten the system: she not only takes packages, she also leaves packages behind.

“I was waiting on some shoes for my mom, who is 88 years old,” said Lourdes Fernandez.

But a porch pirate in northwest Miami-Dade County had different plans.

This swindler has a different modus operandi than the rest, perhaps an attempt to not raise suspicions.

She not only swipes the goods, she leaves behind other empty packages, and she does it all while dawning one of Amazon’s signature delivery vests.

“I was mad and angry as heck, that was the first time, because it was like, how dare you,” said Fernandez.

Cameras have caught the blonde-haired, tattooed woman on several porches in the Palm Springs North and Lakes on the Green neighborhoods.

In one video, her grey SUV rolls by, but it quickly backs up after she spotted some of those precious packages.

“And then to leave an empty package, it’s like a smack in the face,” said Fernandez.

The victim had a message for the unabashed porch poacher.

“Go out and get a job like the rest of us,” Fernandez said. “And it’s really unfair, we work hard. Now I’m retired, so it’s even harder.”

Lakes on the Green is a gated community.

Local 10 News reached out to the management company to see if they may have her identification on file, but have not heard back at the time this story was published.

Local 10 also reached out to Amazon. They say they’re aware of the incidents and are looking into it.