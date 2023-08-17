Man accused of choking, striking mother, stepfather with dog bowl in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he choked his mother and then attacked her and his stepfather with a dog bowl at their home in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Rigoberto Reyes, 26, is facing charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm and domestic battery by strangulation.

Authorities said around 1:15 a.m., Reyes struck his mother and stepfather with a plastic dog bowl multiple times while they were sleeping in bed and repeatedly punched his stepfather on the side of his torso at their home, located near the 2400 block of Northwest 57th Street, in the county’s Gladeview area.

Shortly after attacking his mother with the dog bowl, Reyes then grabbed her by the neck and began choking her, according to the report.

Following the attack, police said that both victims were transported to North Shore Medical Hospital in Miami, where they both sustained a large laceration and swelling to the head that required staples.

They also said that Reyes’ mother had sustained bruising throughout her forearms and his stepfather had additional bruising to his ribs and chest area.

While in police custody, Reyes became irate and began banging his head against the glass partition in the marked police vehicle, the report stated.

According to the report, Reyes was unable to provide a statement and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jail records show his total bond was set at $20,000.