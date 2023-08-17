Photo, video released of suspect in Fort Lauderdale kidnapping, rape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have released a photo and surveillance video of a suspect who they say is accused of kidnapping a woman over the weekend and raping her.

The surveillance video shows the suspect walking through a parking lot and the photo shows him using an ATM.

According to authorities, the kidnapping occurred last Saturday in the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue.

The victim has since been located, but the suspect remains on the loose.

Police said a man and a woman were sitting in a car just before 5:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot when they were approached by an unknown Black male who was armed with a gun.

The victims told police the suspect demanded the man’s property. At some point, the man got out of the car and the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away with the woman still sitting in the passenger seat, authorities said.

Sketch of suspect. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

According to police, the woman was able to call 911 around 7:30 a.m. She was then found alone in the vehicle on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

“It is believed that at some point, the suspect exited the vehicle prior to the victim entering the driver’s seat and driving away,” a news release from the FLPD stated. “The vehicle then became disabled on southbound I-95.”

According to detectives, the suspect drove around with the victim for about two hours, stopping at an ATM to withdraw money from her account and raping her.

Police confirmed that the woman was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Jackie Sanchez at 954-828-5539, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).