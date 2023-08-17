South Florida father and son mistakenly drive rental car on airport runway

Passengers took a wrong turn and drove across several Palm Beach International Airport runways

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Two passengers who arrived at a South Florida airport made a dangerous mistake when they got off of their flight.

A father and son landed in a private plane at Atlantic Aviation at Palm Beach International Airport and their rental car was ready for them on the tarmac.

Instead of leaving the airport, they turned the wrong direction and drove on multiple runways.

The two were eventually let go for the mistake and no one was hurt.

But several workers are being investigated for not following protocols and “Go Rental” the car rental company, had their permit revoked.