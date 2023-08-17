Woman arrested for allegedly stealing purse from South Florida yoga studio, buying expensive designer items

A woman accused of stealing from a South Florida yoga studio has been caught.

Police said the woman wasted no time going on a luxury shopping spree after the initial theft.

Angelina Giambri arrived to her Bay Harbor Islands home and was greeted by South Miami police officers.

“I’ve never been to those stores, I don’t have none of those name brand stuff, you could check my house right now,” Giambri said to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe as she was being placed in handcuffs by police and sat in the back of a vehicle. “The only Louis Vuitton I own was a pre-used bag that my boyfriend bought for me.”

Police said Giambri is responsible for a purse being stolen from a yoga studio that was caught on surveillance camera.

The crime happened on July 22 at a yoga studio located at 5901 SW 74th St. Police also allege Giambri is the person seen on security footage making expensive purchases at Sacks 5 Avenue and Louis Vuitton.

“I wouldn’t do that, I’m not going to screw my life for any designer bulls---,” she said.

Giambri said she had only been to Dadeland Mall once, and it was with her brother.

She is also involved in a nonprofit that helps children who were in the foster care system find employment.

“We’re starting that, we’re in the process but that’s about it,” she said.

Police sources told Local 10 News they are going to arrest Giambri on charges of grand theft, and they are investigating her for other cases as well.