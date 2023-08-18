1 in custody after police chase involving vehicle matching description from Fort Lauderdale armed carjacking

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in a white Kia Optima was taken into custody Friday afternoon after leading Fort Lauderdale police on a chase that ended in Palm Beach County.

According to authorities, the vehicle matched the description of a car used during an armed carjacking in downtown Fort Lauderdale Friday morning.

Police said the victim was beaten and robbed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Fort Lauderdale police as they pursued the vehicle north on Florida’s Turnpike.

The chase ended on the Turnpike near the Bee Line Highway in northern Palm Beach County.

“We cannot confirm at this point that he is the suspect from this morning’s incident,” FLPD said in an email to Local 10 News. “This is a very active situation and the details are still coming in.”

Police initially said the man who robbed the victim Friday morning may be the same person who kidnapped and raped a woman in the same area of Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

No other details were immediately released.