Deputies seek man caught on camera stabbing, beating woman in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are seeking the public’s in locating a man that was caught on camera stabbing a woman and then beating her in Pompano Beach on Tuesday.

According to investigators, it happened around 1:15 p.m. near the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

BSO deputies said after responding to a report of an aggravated battery, they located a woman who was suffering from a stab wound and multiple broken bones.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, according to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a man arriving in the area in a silver Chevrolet Traverse, approaching the victim from behind as she crossed Northwest Third Avenue, and then appearing to stab the woman multiple times and then beat her.

Detectives said the man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, tennis shoes, a New York Yankees hat and glasses.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Broward Crime Stoppers announced Friday they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.