Man, 76, accused of shooting at patrons of northwest Miami-Dade restaurant/lounge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, two months after a shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade restaurant and lounge that he frequented, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, the shooting occurred the night of June 15 at La Malquerida Restaurant & Lounge, located at 10117 NW 27th Ave.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to the restaurant after receiving a ShotSpotter alert about four rounds of gunfire going off in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene to find four spent casings in the parking lot and bullet holes in the front windows of the restaurant, authorities said.

Police said they went inside the restaurant to find several victims, including one who raised his shirt to show that a bullet had grazed his right upper chest area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were then called to the restaurant and treated the victim’s injuries. He did not require hospitalization, authorities said.

According to the report, all the victims and witnesses provided the same account of what occurred to detectives, saying that it all began over an argument with a waitress about the suspect’s bill.

Police said the suspect, identified as Orlando Henry, was escorted out of the business, but then slapped someone in the face, prompting that person to push him to the ground in self-defense.

Police said the two men were separated and Henry warned in Spanish, “I’ll be back.”

According to the arrest report, surveillance video shows Henry returning to the restaurant around 10:35 p.m.

After pulling up in a white Chevrolet van, he is seen on video approaching two victims who were standing outside the restaurant.

Police said he then pulled out a gun from his left pocket and fired at the victims as they took cover behind a vehicle.

According to the report, Henry fired several more rounds before walking back to his van and driving away.

The restaurant owner later identified Henry to police in a photo lineup and said he was a regular customer at her business.

According to the arrest report, a detective and sergeant were speaking with Henry’s wife Wednesday when they saw him jump the rear gate of their home and flee through the backyards of nearby homes.

Police said he was eventually located and told authorities, “While you guys were dealing with my wife, I jumped the fence with the ladder I had set up.”

He later invoked his right to remain silent at the police station.

Henry faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting a deadly missile.

As of Friday morning, he remained held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.