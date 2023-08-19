Detectives investigate if police chase ending in Palm Beach was linked to Broward crimes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A wild police chase spanned two counties. The driver of a white Kia was speeding onto the shoulder and swerving to the other side with police cars with lights and sirens close on his tail.

The pursuit that had started on Friday in Broward County came to an end on the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County. The driver surrendered. He was belly down on the sidewalk.

Detectives said a man stole a white Kia on Friday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The modus operandi was similar to the carjacking near Broward Boulevard and Southwest Third Avenue.

A woman reported the man kidnapped her, drove her around for about two hours, took her to an ATM to force her to withdraw money, and he raped her.

Fort Lauderdale police officers have been taping up flyers and talking to people who live and work nearby, as they search for the suspect.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

