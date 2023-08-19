Keys man accused of punching, choking 11-year-old boy, mother during argument

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Florida Keys man was arrested Friday after authorities said he attacked an 11-year-old boy and then beat and choked the boy’s mother.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Malik Angel Krieger, of Ramrod Key, is facing multiple counts of battery, including battery by strangulation, and aggravated child abuse.

Authorities said MCSO deputies responded to a home in Ramrod Key just before 5:45 p.m. after receiving a call of a domestic violence incident.

Linhardt said further investigation showed Krieger choked and hit a 37-year-old female in the face and head multiple times with a closed fist during an argument.

According to investigators, Krieger also struck an 11-year-old boy in the face with a closed fist multiple times and pushed a 14-year-old female into a wall.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported, Linhardt said.

Krieger was taken to jail. His bond was set at $25,000.