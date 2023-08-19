Miami Fire Rescue saves man stuck inside elevator

City of Miami firefighters and Tactical Rescue Team crew members saved a person stuck in a blind shaft of an elevator Saturday morning, authorities said.

MIAMI – A man is lucky to be alive after he was stuck inside the blind shaft of an elevator Saturday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to 1001 Brickell Bay Drive for a person stuck in a blind shaft of an elevator.

Authorities said when fire rescue units arrived, they found that a man was stuck between the 2nd and 4th floor in a blind shaft.

The only access to the shaft was on the 16th floor of the building, therefore crews requested the Miami Technical Rescue Team (TRT) to perform a high-angle pick-off, according to Sanchez.

Rescue specialists prepared a pulley device secured with technical devices and ropes to safely remove the man, authorities said.

Using this system, a rescuer descended from the 16th floor down to the top of the elevator.

According to Sanchez, the patient was placed in a safety harness and ascended to the 16th floor. He was then evaluated by paramedics but did not require treatment or transport.