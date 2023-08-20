Gunman accused of kidnapping, hurting victim in Miami

Christian Ravix appeared in court on Sunday in Miami-Dade County after police officers arrested him on Saturday in Miami.

MIAMI – A 20-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Sunday after detectives accused him of kidnapping and hurting a victim while he was armed with a gun in Miami.

Police officers arrested Christian Ravix on Saturday and correctional officers held him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, records show.

During a bond hearing on Sunday, a circuit judge ordered Ravix to stay away from the victim and to wear an electronic monitor during pre-trial house arrest, court records show.

Ravix was facing felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with a witness or victim, and one count of misdemeanor battery, records show. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Ariel Rodriguez will be presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News has a pending records request for the arrest report in the case with the Miami Police Department.