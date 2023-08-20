81º

Shooter critically injures man in West Little River, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Miami-Dade police officers were investigating a shooting on Sunday that injured a man and damaged a house.

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A shooting injured a man and damaged a house on Sunday in northern Miami-Dade County, police said.

Police officers responded to a shooting at about 2:50 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 25 Avenue and 80 Street, according to Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Police officers found the man injured and fire rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Rodriguez.

A shooter approached the man, whose condition was critical, and fired at him and at a home, according to Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

