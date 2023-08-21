BSO: Armed man asking people for money leads deputies on chase that ended in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Monday morning after he led deputies on a chase that ended in Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to BSO, someone called 911 just after 11:40 a.m. to report an armed male in a vehicle asking people for money in the 3200 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies responded to the area, but the driver fled from them, authorities said.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle became immobilized at some point and the driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, but was eventually taken into custody.

Both lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard between North State Road 7 and Northwest 55th Avenue are shut down amid the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately released.