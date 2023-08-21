Publix reinforces no pet policy in stores

Publix Supermarkets is reminding shoppers of its no-pet policy, with signs popping up at the entrance of stores across the state of Florida.

According to the grocery chain’s website, the company asks that non-service animals be removed from the premises.

In the store’s service animal policy, a service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability. Dogs, miniature horses, or other animals that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship are not considered service animals.

To prevent shoppers from claiming their pet is a service animal, the signs in the stores also remind that it is illegal to fraudulently misrepresent your pet.

