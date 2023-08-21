Woman accused of grabbing random baby in stroller at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after authorities say she grabbed a random 4-month-old baby who was being pushed in a stroller at the Aventura Mall.

The incident was reported Sunday afternoon inside the mall, located on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, a woman and the father of her child were in the mall when Martha Pratt, of Miami, approached them and unexpectedly grabbed their 4-month-old daughter by the shirt as she was in her stroller.

Aventura police said the family does not know Pratt and the mother immediately tried to push her away in an effort to protect her baby.

Pratt smacked the mother’s hand away and began screaming obscenities and stating that she wanted to take the baby, authorities said.

According to the report, she then ran out of the mall but officers found her a short time later in the parking lot of the nearby Aventura branch library.

Pratt was arrested on charges of battery and child neglect without great bodily harm.