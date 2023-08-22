BSO detectives ID man killed in motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 22, near the 500 block of East Copans Road.

According to BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis, preliminary investigation revealed Bradley Loveridge, 30, was traveling on a red 2018 Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle westbound on East Copans Road when he was approaching an area where the road curves.

According to investigators, Loveridge failed to negotiate the curve properly, and the Kawasaki departed from the roadway. The motorcycle struck a raised concrete curb, continued over the center median and traveled into eastbound lanes before falling onto its side.

Detectives said Loveridge was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, slid across the roadway, and struck a metal guardrail along the south side of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

According to St. Louis, excessive speed is considered a contributing factor to the cause of the crash and the crash is still being investigated.