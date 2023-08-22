BSO detectives search for missing 68-year-old man with health-related illness

According to detectives, Russell Lee Stevenson was last seen around 12 p.m. on Aug. 9, in unincorporated Central Broward.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen over two weeks ago.

According to detectives, Russell Lee Stevenson was last seen around 12 p.m. on Aug. 9, in the 2700 block of Northwest 14th Street in unincorporated Central Broward.

Authorities said Stevenson is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

According to his sister, Stevenson has health-related ailments and physical limitations which require medication.

Anyone with information on Stevenson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).