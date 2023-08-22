Mother accused of leaving kids, ages 5 and 2, alone in Miami Beach hotel room

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman was arrested Monday after her two young children were found playing in the street outside the hotel they were staying at, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, Delainie Ruby Palmore’s children, who are 5 and 2, were found playing in the street and on the sidewalk Sunday outside the Seaside Hotel, located at 7600 Harding Ave.

Miami Beach police said the responding officer was told by the hotel manager and a front desk employee that they were flagged down about the children being unattended.

Police said Palmore, who is from Carrollton, Georgia, arrived at the hotel a short time later and then left in her car with her children.

But police said she returned and spoke to officers at the hotel, claiming she had only left her children unattended for 10 to 15 minutes as she went to the store.

According to the arrest report, however, surveillance video shows the children were alone for about an hour. The front desk employee also told police the family had been staying at the hotel for six to 10 days and they had received complaints before about the children being left unattended.

Police said a DCF employee conducted a follow-up check on the children the following day and found that they were once again alone.

The room was also in disarray and the children were unsure when they had last eaten, the report stated. The employee noted that they also smelled and appeared to be unkempt.

According to the report, Palmore arrived at the hotel and met with the DCF employee and police officers, this time claiming she had just stepped away for a few minutes to check out across the street.

Palmore was arrested on two counts of child neglect and DCF took custody of her two children.