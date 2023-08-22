Video shows deputies arresting Florida woman who wanted to give flower ‘lady’ $20

A witness reported on TikTok that deputies arrested Annika Olsen for wanting to give a flower street vendor $20 on Wednesday in Lee County.

MIAMI – Deputies arrested a 24-year-old woman in southwest Florida who said all she wanted to do was give a street flower vendor $20 and a video showing her distress has gone viral.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Annika Olsen for obstructing traffic and resisting an officer without violence and Norma Garcia for violating a county ordinance on Wednesday in Bonita Springs, WINK News reported.

A witness shared two brief videos of the arrest on TikTok, as Olsen pleaded with the deputies through tears, “I just want to give this lady $20!”

By Monday night, the videos had over 7.8 million views.

Florida law requires street vendors to have a permit from the city or county, and they must also register with the state’s Department of Revenue to report sales tax.

