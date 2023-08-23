Man accused of sexually assaulting friend’s teenage daughter in Miami

MIAMI – A 56-year-old man was arrested by Miami police Tuesday on accusations that he sexually assaulted his friend’s 14-year-old daughter.

According to his arrest report, Francois Cator, of Valrico, Florida, went to the victim’s home sometime in June 2022 to drop off something while the victim’s father was at work.

Miami police said Cator asked the girl’s brother to go to the corner store to get a beer for his father, leaving Cator alone with the victim.

According to the report, Cator then asked the girl whether her stomach hurts when she gets her menstrual cycle, to which she replied “yes.”

Cator then told the teen he could prepare her a remedy to feel better, the report stated.

Police said the girl went to her bedroom as she was talking to Cator and he followed, pushing her on the bed and telling her that what was about to happen needed to stay between them.

According to police, Cator then got on top of the victim, digitally penetrated her and fondled her breasts before pulling down his pants, exposing his erect penis.

Police said the victim’s brother then came home, causing Cator to quickly pull up his pants and run to the living room.

According to the report, the victim told her father she was afraid of Cator and didn’t want to see him again, but didn’t tell him what had occurred.

The girl’s father confronted Cator and told him not to come to their house again, authorities said.

Police said Cator was taken into custody Tuesday and invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation on a minor.