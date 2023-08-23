Miami Beach police officer arrested months after road rage incident

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach police officer was arrested Tuesday, months after an apparent road rage incident in Broward County.

Jail records show Officer Frank Celestre, 55, is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sources told Local 10 News the officer was involved in a road rage incident in May that resulted in a crash while he was driving his police cruiser near Interstate 75 and Miramar Parkway.

“On May 28, 2023, the Miami Beach Police Department was made aware of an incident involving one of our officers,” Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said in a statement. “The incident was immediately referred to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for investigation, and the officer was relieved of duty. Our department takes this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with the investigating agency.”

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Celestre’s arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The officer is expected to appear in bond court sometime Wednesday.