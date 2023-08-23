Suspect identified following kidnapping, rape in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man faces multiple charges following the kidnapping and rape of a woman in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Wednesday that Accime Louvensky faces two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the case and additional charges are pending.

Louvensky has been held at the Broward County Main Jail since Aug. 15 when he was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He remains there without bond.

Armed robber withdraws money from ATM after kidnapping woman, police say. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Louvensky is the man who kidnapped a woman around 5:20 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Police said a man and the woman were sitting in a car in a parking lot when they were approached by Louvensky who was armed with a gun.

The victims told police the suspect demanded the man’s property. At some point, the man got out of the car and the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away with the woman still sitting in the passenger seat, authorities said.

According to police, the woman was able to call 911 around 7:30 a.m. She was then found alone in the vehicle on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

“It is believed that at some point, the suspect exited the vehicle prior to the victim entering the driver’s seat and driving away,” a news release from the FLPD stated. “The vehicle then became disabled on southbound I-95.”

According to detectives, Louvensky drove around with the victim for about two hours, stopping at an ATM to withdraw money from her account and raping her.

Police confirmed that the woman was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital later that afternoon.

Police said another carjacking was reported early in the morning last Friday from the same Himmarshee area, with several similarities, however police confirmed Louvensky couldn’t have been involved in the second crime since he was already behind bars.

Another suspect was also arrested last week in connection with the second carjacking after police say he led them on a chase in the stolen car that ended in Palm Beach County.