Teen hailed as hero after rescuing 3-year-old cousin from drowning at Davie home

A teen is being hailed as a hero after rescuing his 3-year-old cousin from drowning in a pool at a home in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – A teen is being hailed as a hero after rescuing his 3-year-old cousin from drowning in a pool at a home in Davie last month.

The family of Luca Garcia-Cox told Local 10 News that the boy nearly drowned in his family’s pool on July 9.

Luca, and his older brother Enzo, were with their 17-year-old cousin, Sebastian Popa Garcia, and their parents, Ramiro Garcia and Chrissy Cox, when they were near the pool.

“Just two minutes of not paying attention is all it took,” said Ramiro Garcia, Luca’s father.

Luca’s family said Ramiro was cleaning the pool when Enzo ran over to them and said Luca was at the bottom of the pool.

“Fortunately, I was close by at the other end of the pool and was able to jump in and pull Luca out,” said Garcia.

The family immediately called 911 and Popa Garcia, who spent two years of high school working as a Miami-Dade Fire Junior Cadet, said his training kicked in and started CPR right away.

“Him being my little cousin, I was like scared for his life, but I knew like if I wasn’t calm and let the emotions get to me, I wouldn’t be able to do what I did,” said Popa Garcia.

By the time first responders arrived minutes later, Luca was breathing again and was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Hospital in critical condition.

However, after just four days in the hospital, Luca recovered enough to go home and about a month later, was able to meet with the first responders who helped save his life.

The first responders also gave Popa Garcia an award for his part in helping save his young cousin.

“We know how things can end and so for him to just be the little boy we always knew him to be, prior to this accident, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Cox, Luca’s mother.

Luca’s family said the home has a fence around the pool and that he normally wears floaties, this was just a freak accident but a good reminder that people need to be vigilant when there are small children near water.