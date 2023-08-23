Woman slams SUV into Wingstop in Liberty City

MIAMI – A woman crashed her SUV into a Wingstop restaurant located in a busy shopping center in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the chain’s location at 651 NW 62nd St., in the Edison Marketplace plaza, between Interstate 95 and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

According to fire officials, no one was hurt when the woman slammed her black Toyota Highlander into the business.

While the crash damaged the business’s front door, the building has no structural damage, Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue, said.

Police didn’t indicate if they’ve determined what caused the woman to crash.