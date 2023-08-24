Man injured in drive-by shooting near Miramar gas station

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. near a Sunoco gas station in the 7500 block of Pembroke Road.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area later in the morning as police had the gas station blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police confirmed the victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road were temporarily closed, but have since been reopened.

No other details about the shooting were immediately known. Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.