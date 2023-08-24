Police: Neighbor shoots at Miami police detective who was searching for suspect

MIAMI – A Miami man shot at a detective Thursday morning after authorities set up a perimeter around a home where they believed a wanted suspect was hiding, City of Miami police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 69th Terrace.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar, a homeowner who lives nearby came out of his home and fired at a detective.

He said the detective fired back, but no one was injured.

The homeowner was later taken to a hospital, however, for an unknown medical issue.

Aguilar said the initial suspect, Jevon Algudin, was barricaded inside a room at the initial home police responded to for about 30 minutes before he surrendered.

Police said he is wanted for 12 felony cases, including eight burglaries, two grand theft auto cases, an armed robbery and a battery on a law enforcement officer.

“He is currently wanted on 12 felony cases that occurred between December of last year and July of this year,” Aguilar said. “He’s a 16-time convicted felon who’s been arrested 64 times on felony charges and 32 times on misdemeanor charges.”

Aguilar said the police department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs are investigating why the neighbor opened fire on the detective, and said it’s unclear whether this was a case of misidentification.

Aguilar said there’s not enough information at this time to charge the homeowner whose identity has not been released.