Accused gunman, 15, charged as adult in Brownsville double shooting, joining mother in jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities booked a Miami teenager into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday, joining his mother behind bars at the adult facility in connection with a July 18 double shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade park.

Prosecutors charged accused gunman Chrisean Nealy, 15, of Liberty City, as an adult Thursday.

Nealy faces a host of charges, including three counts of attempted murder and evidence tampering, charges he shares with his mother, Isesha Johnson, who’s accused of supplying her son with the would-be murder weapon and trying to conceal the crime.

According to Miami-Dade police, Nealy shot two people and nearly hit a third just after 10:30 p.m. on July 18 at Olinda Park, located at 2101 NW 51st St. in the county’s Brownsville area.

Police said one victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm, another to his right thigh, while a third was nearly hit and had a bullet go through a piece of clothing she was wearing on her head. Both wounded victims survived.

According to an arrest report, Johnson, 41, watched her son bury the gun after he returned home following the shooting.

Officers apprehended Nealy Aug. 3. Soon after, he told them his mother gave him the gun and they arrested Johnson, an arrest report states.

The mother and son were both being held without bond in TGK as of Friday afternoon.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Nealy was charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, while Johnson also faces counts of accessory after the fact, minor in possession of a firearm approved by guardian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.