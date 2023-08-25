WATCH LIVE: Driver detained after leading police on chase following domestic dispute in Miami

MIAMI – A man has been detained after leading police on a chase and crashing his car into a Key Biscayne police vehicle Friday morning following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, sources told Local 10 News.

The domestic dispute reportedly occurred in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street in Miami.

Sources told Local 10 News the man then went to a location on Crandon Boulevard where he threatened his girlfriend’s father before leaving his rifle there.

He then took off and crashed into the Key Biscayne police vehicle in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and First Street before continuing to lead police on a chase, sources confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street around 11:45 a.m. as the driver, who was in a newer-model black BMW, exited the parking lot of a Storage King facility, where he reportedly had weapons stored.

He continued driving for a short distance before jumping out of his car and taking off on foot, throwing something off an overpass.

Miami police spokesman Mike Vega confirmed that the original incident “might have originated” in the city of Miami, however Miami-Dade police initiated the police chase.

He said MDPD requested the police department’s assistance, however, by the time the request was received they had already lost sight of the vehicle.

Vega confirmed that “possible firearms” were involved.

Sky 10 was above the scene near the Dolphin Expressway and 17th Avenue just before noon as the driver was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.