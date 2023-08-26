Bob Barker, longtime host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ dies at 99

Emmy Award winner Bob Barker's final daytime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT aired Friday, June 15 (11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) and then again that night in primetime (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), leading directly into the 34th Annual Daytime Entertainment Awards (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) broadcast from the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2007 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bob Barker, the former longtime host of the TV game show “The Price Is Right” and an animal-rights activist, died Saturday morning, his publicist confirmed.

Barker,99, died of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills, according to his spokesman Roger Neal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

Barker was a winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. He also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

According to ABC News Los Angeles, Barker contributed $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine wildlife and environmental protection group, to help end international whaling. The society named a ship in their fleet the “Bob Barker.”