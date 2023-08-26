Tropical storm may hit northern Florida next week

A system in the northwest Caribbean is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm and affect northern Florida next week.

MIAMI – The Invest 93L system was in the northwest Caribbean, and it was likely to strengthen into a tropical storm and make landfall in northern Florida next week.

On Friday night, it was too early to determine how strong the system would be, but there was a high probability that it is going to strengthen on Sunday and Monday.

The likelihood that a tropical storm will approach Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and impact the Southeast coast on Wednesday and Thursday is also high.

The name of the next tropical storm in the Atlantic is Idalia and the next will be Jose, according to the National Hurricane Center.

