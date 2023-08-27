Residents of 2 Pembroke Pines condo buildings forced to evacuate over unsafe conditions

Two buildings inside a Pembroke Pines condo complex were deemed unsafe, and the clock is ticking for residents to evacuate.

The buildings were found with a number of serious problems, making them unsafe to live in.

The unsafe structure notices were posted earlier this month. This weekend, the deadline hit for residents to pack up and move out.

Airgna Fragoso was there helping her daughter relocate from building No. 10, one of two buildings inside the Heron Pond condo community where city officials have prohibited occupancy over safety concerns.

Throughout the development, the facade is crumbling and or missing in some areas, and support beams have been positioned on patios to help keep the ceilings from caving in.

There are so many structural issues throughout the complex that engineers have flagged multiple problems, but deemed buildings No. 3 and No. 10 as unsafe.

Local 10 News first reported on the story earlier this month when residents given just a ten day notice to vacate.

“I just noticed this thing on the wall and I noticed that we have to be out in ten days,” resident Allan Rodriguez said at the time.

Tenants have been scrambling to move ever since.

The city of Pembroke Pines said it’s given plenty of time to the complex’s operators to fix the issues, but there’s been no change.

Property manager Laura Serrano told Local 10 News they’ve been working for the past six months to correct the problems.

Still, even as recently as Sunday, the problems remained significant enough for residents to have no other choice but be forced out.