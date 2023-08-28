Armed robbery suspect caught after stealing pricy watches at gunpoint

Police in Miami busted an armed robber with several fancy timepieces.

They took him into custody at the new Downtown Miami Publix, where Miami police officers had the suspect, who they said stole dozens of watches, at gunpoint.

In the street, just blocks from police headquarters, crime scene technicians cataloged the haul from the suspect’s backpack, all shiny and still tagged.

Over at Watchtime, half a mile away on Flagler Street, the employees are getting over being terrorized.

Carlos Alfonso said the suspect ordered him and his three colleagues to the ground while pointing a gun at them and made one open the watch case,

“A lot of watches,” Alfonso said.

With dozens of watches in his bag, the suspect ran out while still pointing the gun at the victims, changing his shirt as he made his getaway.

The store surveillance cameras caught it all, the images now part of the evidence against the suspect, who police have not identified.