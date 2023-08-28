Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Miami

MIAMI – A 46-year-old migrant stands accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Miami since she was 5 years old, according to police.

Rolando Antonio Barbosa was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday and he had a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, records show.

The Florida Department of Children and Families notified the Miami Police Department about the child sex abuse case, according to the arrest report.

Before a detective arrested Barbosa on Friday, the victim met with The University of Miami’s Child Protection Team and Kristi House, according to the arrest form.

A detective met with Barbosa at about 7:15 a.m., at his home along Southwest 25 Street, near Douglas Park, east of Coral Gables, in Miami, and arrested him at about 10:20 a.m., according to the arrest form.

Barbosa was facing charges of sexual battery on a minor, five counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.