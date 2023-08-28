Police: 1 detained, hospitalized following ‘violent dispute’ at Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was detained and then hospitalized late Sunday night following a “violent dispute” that was reported at a home in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the home in the 300 block of Northwest 159th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. and heard multiple gunshots being fired from within the home.

Zabaleta said a man was taken into custody. He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel then transported the man to Jackson North Medical Center to be treated for the use of suspected narcotics.

No injuries were reported and no other details were immediately released.