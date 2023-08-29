BSO: Man dies after falling off trunk of moving vehicle in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced the arrest of a Lauderhill man Tuesday after one of the passengers in his vehicle fell off the trunk and died in North Lauderdale over two weeks ago.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said deputies responded to a report of an injured person just before 4 a.m. on Aug.11 near the 1500 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

Grossman said when deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man lying in the middle of the road. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to detectives, preliminary investigation reveals that Kaiden Flunk, 18, was traveling westbound on West McNab Road in a 2004 Volvo S60 when he stopped at a traffic signal to turn left onto Southwest 81st Avenue.

Deputies said one of the passengers in Flunk’s car told him that he was going to exit the vehicle and ride outside on top of the trunk. As the Volvo continued to travel southbound on Southwest 81st Avenue, the passenger fell off the trunk and landed in the roadway, authorities said.

According to Grossman, the passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Aug. 14.

Flunk did not appear in the Broward County arrest search database as of Tuesday afternoon. Jail records show he is facing one count of vehicular homicide.

Authorities have not identified the victim due to Marcy’s Law.