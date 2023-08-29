Police: Boy expected to survive after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A “juvenile male” was shot early Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 1700 block of Northwest 15th Court at 3:37 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Police said crews arrived to find a boy suffering from injuries.

Fire rescue personnel transported the victim as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.