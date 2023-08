MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a home Wednesday morning after one person barricaded themselves inside following a domestic battery, authorities said.

The battery was reported in the 6100 block of Southwest 32nd Street.

Miramar police said the victim managed to flee, but the suspect, who is armed with a gun, is barricaded inside the home.

No other details were immediately released.